Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Four die fighting COVID-19, 140 fresh cases reported in state

The coronavirus case count in state reached 11484 on Thursday with 140 new cases, including 58 in Bhopal. With four patients dying on the day, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 486 in the state. Currently there are 2308 active cases, while 8632 people have been cured of infection and discharged from hospitals. During the day 7103 samples were tested across the state.
Indore accounts for 4191 positive cases and 185 deaths, followed by Bhopal where the patient counts stands at 2481 cases and 73 deaths have been reported so far.
With 826 positive cases and 67 deaths, Ujjain is on the third spot, Burhanpur recorded 388 while Neemuch has 412 positives. Khandwa accounts for 283 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 283. Jabalpur recorded 324 cases so far, Dhar 141 and Gwalior 277 cases.
In Morena 152 people have been infected, while the figure in Mandsaur stands at 98. Dewas has reported 181 cases, Sagar recorded 276, Bhind till date has recorded 132 cases. Eight five corona patients have been reported from Raisen and 62 from Sheopur.
Hoshangabad, Rewa and Ashok Nagar have 41 each while Betul has 38. Vidisha has 40. Ratlam recorded 127 cases. Badwani has reported 76 positive cases, Chhattarpur 48 and Chhhindwara 31. In Rajgarh 51 people contacted coronavirus the numbers in Shajapur is 47, in Damoh 29 and Dindori has reported 30 Covid-19 patients so far.
Satna, Panna and Harda have recorded 23 each while Shivpuri, Narsingpur and Tikamgarh Panna have 22 patients each. In Datia 21 people have been infected , while in Balaghat and Jhabua 15 people each and in Singrauli 12 were reported to have reported ill due to the infection.
Sehore have 11 cases, Seoni 3, Sidhi 17, Tikamgarh 20, Umaria 10 and Guna recorded 12 cases so far.
Agar-Malwa and Shahdol have found 16 patients each, Anuppur 26 however, in Alirajpur the figure remained as low as 3. Ashok Nagar has 40 patients Mandla reported five cases, Katni and Niwari reported 11 and 7 cases respectively.
