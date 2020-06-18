Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Four die fighting COVID-19, 140 fresh cases reported in state

The coronavirus case count in state reached 11484 on Thursday with 140 new cases, including 58 in Bhopal. With four patients dying on the day, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 486 in the state. Currently there are 2308 active cases, while 8632 people have been cured of infection and discharged from hospitals. During the day 7103 samples were tested across the state.

Indore accounts for 4191 positive cases and 185 deaths, followed by Bhopal where the patient counts stands at 2481 cases and 73 deaths have been reported so far.

With 826 positive cases and 67 deaths, Ujjain is on the third spot, Burhanpur recorded 388 while Neemuch has 412 positives. Khandwa accounts for 283 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 283. Jabalpur recorded 324 cases so far, Dhar 141 and Gwalior 277 cases.