Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Check all guidelines for self isolation at home issued by health department

Health department, on Thursday, issued guidelines for self isolation or home quarantine for corona patients (asymptomatic). All collectors, CMHOs and civil surgeons and presidents of nursing homes association have been apprised of the guidelines.

As per guidelines, there must be a separate room attached with a latrine-bathroom for self-isolation at home. HIV patients, patients who have undergone transplants and cancer patients will not be permitted for home isolation. Similarly, home isolation will only be recommended on medical advice of attending doctors in cases of patients above 60 years of age, patients of HyperTension, diabetes, heart patients, lungs patients, lever patients and kidney patients.

Besides, there must be one attendant (family member) to take care of patients round the clock and an attendant needs to be in regular touch with Covid Care Centre (CCC). Attendants should download Arogya and Sarthak App. Patients will have to monitor themselves about symptoms and healthy conditions and share information with surveillance officers, MMU medical officers or call 104. Infected patients will have to fill bond paper for home isolation. It will ensure that asymptomatic patients should be given prophylactic use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

It is must for an attendant to use triple layers masks. Attendants should wash hands with soap in case he/she comes in contact with infected patients. During cooking, before having meals and after toilets, hands should be washed with soaps for 40 second or hands should be properly sanitized. Attendants should use gloves. Attendants should avoid touching Items like utensils, towels, and bed sheets which are used by patients. Attendants should have responsibility for administering doses of medicines and monitoring patient’s symptoms. If patients show no symptoms for 10 days and if they do not develop fever for three days, they will be discharged from home isolation. They will then have to consistently monitor themselves for the next seven days. Written certificates will be distributed to patients after getting free from infections.