Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: After six months, all museums, memorials set to reopen from Friday

BHOPAL: After a gap of almost six months, all museums and memorials in the state are all set to reopen from Friday.

Commissioner Archeology Archives and Museums Sheo Shekhar Shukla have informed that owing to the corona infection, entry of tourists had been banned in all the Museums and state-protected memorials since March 17.

Shukla further mentioned that visitors will be allowed to enter the above-mentioned places adhering to the guidelines of the Government of India and State Government. The guidelines as regards to Unlock-4 have been issued by the Government of India on September 1.

The visiting time of the Tribal Museum, Bhopal is from 12 to 7 pm. The management of the museum assures that they will try not to create infection–like situation due to the pandemic.

The ticket, issued to visitors, will be valid till one hour. The museum will be sanitised every hour for 20 minutes. Not more than 50 visitors will be permitted in the gallery of the museum. And visitors will have to visit the gallery through stipulated pathways. Photography and touching the exhibits of the museum will be prohibited.