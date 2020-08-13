Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Active patients’ number goes up to 3 digits in 20 districts

The corona pandemic has begun to burn its way through the state.
According to a media bulletin on Thursday, the number of patients has reached three digits in 20 districts.
There is hardly any district where the number of single-digit active patient is not found. There are 2,751 patients in Indore and 1, 657 in Bhopal.
On the one hand, the number of active patients in Bhopal has declined, but on the other hand, it has shot up in Indore.
The figure of active patients is shooting up in each district. A few days ago, Hoshangabad, Panna, Dindori and Anuppur were corona-free. But now, the number of patients is increasing there.
Apart from Bhopal and Indore, the number of patients has gone up in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Morena, Vidisha, Rajgarh and Barwani.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan voiced concern over the rising number of corona patients at a review meeting.
He asked the officials to pay attention to those districts where the number of patients is rising.
He also said a special attention should be paid to those districts from where the reports of corona are continuously received.
Big idols should be banned: CM
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the officers to ensure that the people remain in their homes during the festivals. He made the above remark at a review meeting on the corona pandemic.
Big idols being made for the festivals should be immediately banned, he said, adding that, Ganesh festival is beginning from August 22, and surveillance should be beefed up.
