Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 785 more test COVID-19 positive; 18 die, 573 recover

Madhya Pradesh recorded 785 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state-wide infection count to 24,095 on Tuesday, while 18 more patients succumbed to the disease, health department officials said.

With 18 more people succumbing to the viral infection on Tuesday, the death toll went up to 756, they said.

Of them, four fatalities each were reported from Bhopal and Indore, while one each patient died in Morena, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ratlam, Dhar, Barwani, Datia, Hoshangabad, Jhabua and Guna, the officials said.

Among the new cases, the highest 149 cases were reported from Bhopal, followed by 72 in Raisen, 70 in Indore, 62 in Morena and 49 in Gwalior, they said.

Also, a total of 573 persons were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries to 16,257, the officials said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 70 to 6,225, while the death toll increased to 299, a state health department bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 4,512 COVID-19 cases, of which 142 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, it said.

Similarly, the case count in Gwalior and Morena went up to 1,755 and 1,394, respectively.

A sudden spike of 72 cases in Raisen district was recorded after 64 inmates and three guards of Bareli Jail in the district tested positive for coronavirus.

With this, the COVID-19 tally in Raisen district rose to 217.

No new coronavirus case was reported from four districts since Monday evening.

All the 52 districts have active cases as on Tuesday, the health bulletin said.

The health officials said there are 2,426 active containment zones in the state at present.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 24,095, active cases 7,082, new cases 785, deathd 756, discharged 16,257, people tested so far 6,31,067.