Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 36 more test positive in Ratlam, tally 1,390

Ratlam: Shops will be closed in the city by 7PM from Monday onwards as per decision taken by the Sanyukta Vyapari Sangh (SVS)here in view of spurt in cases of Covid-19 in the city. District Collector Gopalchandra Dad appreciated the decision of the SVS, official information added.

According to decision taken by the SVS, milk dairy, hotel, bakery, Pan Shops and edible items being sold on hand cart and Gumaties have been exempted from the decision.

As per sample reports released by the Government Medical College (GMC ) here on Saturday evening, 36 new active positive cases have been detected in the district while at noon 30 patients were discharged from GMC hospital after recovery. After addition of 36new cases and discharge of 30 patients on recovery, 330 active positive remained admitted at the GMC Covid-19 hospital here.

A total of 21390 Covid-19 suspects samples have been processed and 1,390 have been found to be corona positive which is 6.5% of the total sample tests. Overall, 1,039 patients have recovered which is about 75% of the total positive cases so far. 30 patients have died due to Covid-19 which is 2.15 % of the total positive cases.

So far all cases of Covid-19 were being dealt by the Government Medical College here including sample tests at its laboratory. But now as per the directives of the Commissioner Ujjain division on his visit on Friday and asymptomatic patients will be admitted in the District Hospital here.

In the district, Covid care centres were also established in the rural areas. As per information, district administration has started working on the strategy as to how to bring most persons suffering from cold, cough and fever could reach easily to fever clinics in the district.