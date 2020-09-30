Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 353 cases in a day take the tally to 19,005; 392 deaths

BHOPAL: All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) reported nine corona positive cases on Wednesday. With this, the state capital reported highest single-day spike with 353 patients on Wednesday, taking the total to 19,005 and number of deaths 392.

Raj Bhavan reported four positive cases on Wednesday. Old Secretariat reported two positive cases. Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) reported one positive case. Gandhi Medical College (GMC) hostel reported one positive case. JP Hospital campus reported one positive case. Rudraksha Hospital reported one positive case. MANIT campus reported two positive cases.

Chunabhatti and Piplani police stations reported one positive each. MP Nagar police station and Hanumanganj police station reported two positive cases each. Railway colony reported two positive cases. CRPF reported six positive cases.

Parikar Society (Chuna Bhatti) reported eight positive cases including two from the same family. E-7 Arera Colony reported four positive cases. Three positive cases were reported in same family in Priyadarshani Nagar (Gulmohar). Lalwani Press Board reported four positive cases.

Two positive cases were reported in Coach Factory, Nishatpura. Shatrashal Nagar (Piplani) reported two positive cases. Shanti Niketan reported three positive cases. Canal Kinship Colony reported three positive cases in same family. Danish Kunj reported four positive cases. Three tested positive in Rehana Colony (Idgah Hills). Kotra Sultanabad and Kamla Nagar reported two positive cases each.

Nine tested positive in Kolar Road colonies. They include three members of same family in Kolar Road and two from same family in Shaillaya. Two positive cases were reported in same family in Trilanga. Govindpura reported two positive cases.

Jogipura reported four positive cases. South TT Nagar, Vrindavan Green Park (Ashoka Garden) reported two positive cases while Kunjan Nagar, Bagsewania (Hoshangabad Road) reported three positive cases in same family. Saket Nagar reported five positive cases. Three positive cases were reported from Adharsheela (Awadhpuri).