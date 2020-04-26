Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 103 deaths, 2090 positive in state

The state recorded 103 deaths and 2,090 positive cases till Sunday. About 302 have been cured and discharged from hospitals while the test reports of 8,439 samples are awaited. Corona has spread tentacles in Vindhya region (Rewa-Satna) after a doctor tested positive.

Indore recorded 1,176 positive cases and 57 deaths followed by Bhopal, which recorded 10 deaths and 42315 positive cases. Ujjain recorded 106 positive cases while Khargone recorded 61 positive cases. Jabalpur recorded 59 positive cases. Dhar and Khandwa each recorded 36 while Hoshangabad recorded 32. Raisen recorded 28 while Badwani recorded 24 and Dewas recorded 23.

Morena, Ratlam and Vidisha each recorded 13 positive cases. Agar-Malwa recorded 11, Mandsaur recorded 9 while Sagar and Chhindwara recorded 5 each. Gwalior and Sheopur recorded 4 each. Alirajpur recorded 3. Tikamgarh and Shivpuri each recorded 2. Betul and Dindori recorded 1 positive case each.

Cancer patient

In Rewa, cancer patient Dr Rajesh Singhal tested positive in Delhi. He runs a private nursing home. As he is a cancer patient, he used to visit Delhi for treatment.

District collector Basant Kure Dr Rajesh Singhal underwent cancer surgery in Delhi said two months back. On April 21, he and his wife, who is also doctor, flew to Delhi after which he developed complications.

His wife runs nursing home on ground floor. Though Dr Rajesh Singhal has stopped examining patients, many people came in his contact. “We have quarantined 43 people but the doctor couple is in Delhi,” Kure said.

Siblings die

In Raisen, two siblings of same family died. One of them tested positive while test report of other brother is awaited. All family members including parents, wives, children and relatives have been quarantined. Both were on ventilators in Hamidia Hospital.