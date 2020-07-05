Coronavirus in Bhopal: Two RSS pracharak, six CRPF jawans among 74 fresh cases, Four deaths

BHOPAL: The state capital remained under the grip of coronavirus with over 74 fresh cases being reported on Sunday, taking tally to 3240. With four more deaths reported in 24 hours, the toll in district stands at 109.

Two senior pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been tested positive for the virus. The virus-infected pracharaks are associated with RSS office Samidha, located at E-2, Arera Colony. Their contact history is being traced and those who had come in contact with these senior pracharak have been told to practice self-quarantine.

Six jawans from CRPF Bangrasia are among the new corona patients. Besides, in Bagsewania the niece and nephew of the BJP Corporator too have been tested positive.