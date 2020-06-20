Coronavirus in Bhopal: Teenager falls to COVID, 48 more test positive

BHOPAL: A 16 years old youth died due to Corona. He was admitted in AIIMS after he had fracture in his femur on May 25. He was admitted in AIIMS after he sustained fracture. He had fallen from bed. During treatment he attracted infections. Bhopal reported 48 positive taking tally 2493 and 78 deaths.

More positive were reported from CRPF campus Bangrasia. Five more came positive from 80ft Road (Mahamai Ka Bag). Advocate was tested positive and now son and his wife have been tested positive. Three came from Kotwali and four came from Hanumanganj. Jahangirabad reported two positives. Mahamai Ka Bag already emerged hotspot and advocate lives in same lane. Couple of days ago, he had come positive. Sampling has been intensified after positive cases were reported in bulk. More medicos teams have been deployed in area for survey and sampling.