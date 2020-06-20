Coronavirus in Bhopal: Teenager falls to COVID, 48 more test positive

BHOPAL: A 16 years old youth died due to Corona. He was admitted in AIIMS after he had fracture in his femur on May 25. He was admitted in AIIMS after he sustained fracture. He had fallen from bed. During treatment he attracted infections. Bhopal reported 48 positive taking tally 2493 and 78 deaths.
More positive were reported from CRPF campus Bangrasia. Five more came positive from 80ft Road (Mahamai Ka Bag). Advocate was tested positive and now son and his wife have been tested positive. Three came from Kotwali and four came from Hanumanganj. Jahangirabad reported two positives. Mahamai Ka Bag already emerged hotspot and advocate lives in same lane. Couple of days ago, he had come positive. Sampling has been intensified after positive cases were reported in bulk. More medicos teams have been deployed in area for survey and sampling.
SDM Rajesh Gupta said, "Three more from CRPF (Bangrasia) came positive. Earlier also three were tested positive. So far six have been positive. Eight year old boy was tested positive from Orchid Palace (Kolar) and now one more has been tested positive from same family.
A 69-year-old Covid-19 patient, resident of Aishbagh, died on Saturday. The patient was suffering from blood pressure problems for the past 20 years and was also diabetic. The cause of his death was Covid-19 bilateral severe pneumonia that he was suffering for the past few days. Total deaths in Bhopal went to 80.
