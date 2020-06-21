Coronavirus in Bhopal: Six members of a family among 34 new positive cases

BHOPAL: Six members of a family in Shahjahanabad were diagnosed corona positive on Sunday, while four cases were reported from Bairagarh. On the day, 34 fresh COVID-19 cases surfaced in the city taking the tally to 2586. Eighty people have died battling corona in the capital so far.

A 22-years-old paramedical staff of private hospital, near Danapani under Shahpura police station is among the 34 fresh corona cases. One each case was detected in Jahangirabad, Kotwali and Aishbag areas.

Even as no fresh case was reported from Mahamai Ka Bag, the administration is keeping an eye on this new hotspot as number of corona cases have been reported from here in last few days. Sudama Nagar to is being monitores. The administration has made containment zones in the new hotspots as per the protocol and prohibited public movement in the areas. The patients contact history is being traced in these areas to check for the infection source.