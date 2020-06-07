Coronavirus in Bhopal: RGPV quarantine centre becomes new hotspot, 53 new cases, tally 1865

BHOPAL: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) hostel (quarantine centre) has become new hotspot as 10 tested positive from there on Sunday. Other new hotspots are already there like Kamla Nagar, TT Nagar, Aishbag in Bhopal. Bhopal recorded 52 positive cases on Sunday taking the tally to 1865 and the death toll remained at 64.

Five more positive reports came from RGPV girls’ hostel (quarantine centre) and so far six positive reports have come from this quarantine centre and four from boys’ hostel. Banganga recorded four more positive.

Kotra Sultanabad residential colonies of Kamla Nagar police station emerged a new hotspot while Banganga of TT Nagar police station and Sudama Nagar of Aishbag area emerged hotspots. Three children reported COVID positive. A 13-year-old girl from Panchsheel Nagar, 11-year-old boy from Govindpura and four-year-old boy from Itwara are among new infected.

Other areas which have recorded positive cases are Govindpura, Bijli Coloy, Peer Gate, Jahangirabad Barkhedi, Koh-e-Fiza, Indira Nagar, Pull Bogda, Ahata Rushtam Kha, Kaji Kamp, JK Road, and Kumharpura.

ADM Jamil Khan said, “Sixteen reported positive from Aishbag, Jahangirabad, Tallaya, Budhwara, Shymla Hills, ect. However, Jahangirabad is well under control and other hotspot like Sudama Nagar is under scanner.”

SDM (TT Nagar) Rajesh Shukla said, “Four reported positive from Banganga while one child tested positive from Jain family of Panchsheel Nagar. Two members of the family are already positive and undergoing treatment in Chirayu Hospital. Today, no one reported positive in Kotra Sultanabad.”

Tehsildar Gulab Singh Baghel said, “Ten positive reports came from Gandhi Nagar where RGPV hostels are made quarantine centres, recorded 10 positive cases on Sunday - six from girls’ hotel and four from boys’ hotel. Similary, Bairagarh recorded four positive cases while Tallaya, Aishabag and Tilajamalpura recorded two each. Shymla Hills, Mangalwara, Shahjahanabad, Kotwali, Koh-e-Fiza and Barkhedi reported one each positive cases.”