Coronavirus in Bhopal: Plasma therapy is not very much effective, says Dr Rita Saxena

BHOPAL: Plasma therapy demand is still on high among corona patients despite knowing it is not very much effective. Plasma therapy has not replaced medicines that are working effectively and patients are recovering from corona infection.

Plasma trial as per guidelines of Indian Medical Council and Research (ICMR) in various medical institutes and Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, was one of them.

Dr Rita Saxena, HoD of plasma therapy at Gandhi Medical College, said, “Plasma therapy is not very much effective. It is clear in the final report of the plasma therapy trial. But inspite of it, patients demand plasma therapy. We provide them as per their demand.”