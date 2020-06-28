Coronavirus in Bhopal: Of 2600 corona suspects, TT Nagar clocks 1053 cases

BHOPAL: The two-day mega door-to-door survey conducted in 51 areas including slums and densely populated pockets reported 2600 corona suspects in state capital. Surprisingly, in the two-day survey, TT Nagar stands on the top with 1053 corona suspects, followed by the neignbouring town Bairagarh where as many as 817 suspects have been identified.

The survey targeted 5 lakh people living in slums and densely populated areas of the capital city. On day one, as many as 1335 suspect cases surfaced in city, while on Sunday, the day two, the survey resulted in identifying 1162 people as corona suspects.

TT Nagar on Sunday reported 526 corona suspects, while 521 suspect cases surfaced on previous day. Bairagarh reported 429 suspects on day two, while the count was 388 on Saturday. The suspects figure in MP Nagar, Jahangirabad, Jathkhedi and Govindpura remain low giving the much relief to the authorities who were keeping their figure crossed. The suspect figure at MP Nagar on Sunday stood at 146, while only 48 persons were diagnosed with some symptoms on Saturday from the area.

From the areas like Jahangirabad, Jathkhedi add Govindpura, which were once the hotspots of coronavirus, 44, 67 and 50 suspect cases were reported respectively on day two.