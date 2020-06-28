Coronavirus in Bhopal: Of 2600 corona suspects, TT Nagar clocks 1053 cases

BHOPAL: The two-day mega door-to-door survey conducted in 51 areas including slums and densely populated pockets reported 2600 corona suspects in state capital. Surprisingly, in the two-day survey, TT Nagar stands on the top with 1053 corona suspects, followed by the neignbouring town Bairagarh where as many as 817 suspects have been identified.
The survey targeted 5 lakh people living in slums and densely populated areas of the capital city. On day one, as many as 1335 suspect cases surfaced in city, while on Sunday, the day two, the survey resulted in identifying 1162 people as corona suspects.
TT Nagar on Sunday reported 526 corona suspects, while 521 suspect cases surfaced on previous day. Bairagarh reported 429 suspects on day two, while the count was 388 on Saturday. The suspects figure in MP Nagar, Jahangirabad, Jathkhedi and Govindpura remain low giving the much relief to the authorities who were keeping their figure crossed. The suspect figure at MP Nagar on Sunday stood at 146, while only 48 persons were diagnosed with some symptoms on Saturday from the area.
From the areas like Jahangirabad, Jathkhedi add Govindpura, which were once the hotspots of coronavirus, 44, 67 and 50 suspect cases were reported respectively on day two.
Nearly 1500 teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Health department were deployed for survey in 51 identified areas of state capital. Most of them were slums and densely populated areas of old cities which had reported positive cases. Teams collected information from families during door-to-door survey on their present and past health status. And if they found any suspect, they were screened. Suspects’ samples were taken and sent for testing.The teams also looked for patients having dengue and malaria symptoms. Teams not only surveyed for corona, but also dengue and malaria. The mega survey covered monitoring of vacant plots where water logging occurs and which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Garbage dumped on vacant plots and roadsides were removed. All data were filled in “Sarthak”apps.
SDM Rajesh Shukla said, “We had deployed 1500 teams for survey and it will form the basis for the next course of action to crack the spread of corona in Bhopal. Maximum suspect cases surfaced in TT Nagar during the two-day survey. The exercise will help to trace, diagnose and treat patients and thus stem the corona sp-read in the city. “
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)