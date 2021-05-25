Coronavirus in Bhopal: Number of cases reduce, but deaths remain unchecked

BHOPAL: The government and the citizens have heaved a sigh of relief because the number of new cases has reduced. But, although the figure of new cases has declined, the number of deaths has not decreased.
According to government records, 88 people died on May 21, 79 lost their lives on May 22 and 60 on May 23. The number of deaths shot up to 68 on May 24. On the other hand, according to the records of cremation ground in Bhopal, 51bodies were cremated on May 24. Out of 51, 29 died from Covid-19.
Even as the number of serious cases runs very high, that of deaths is not decreasing. Nearly 18,000 patients are admitted to various hospitals. Most of them are either on oxygen support or in intensive-care units.
Apart from that, cases are still being reported from the rural areas. Those cases are neither being monitored nor being treated. Against this backdrop, there is no decline in the number of deaths.
According to doctors, the patients are taking more time to recover this time than they were doing last year. The patients are required to stay in hospital for a longer period than they were last year. Besides, many of them are facing post-corona complications. Post-corona heart ailments have become a common phenomenon, say doctors. Apart from that, there are many patients who have died after developing lungs infection. They are, however, found to be Covid-19 negative. The patients are also developing various complications even after recovery from Covid-19, they say, adding that this is why the number of deaths has not been arrested.
Director of AIIMS Sarman Singh says that the number of deaths from Covid-19 will reduce in the coming days. The patients admitted to intensive-care units (ICUs) are taking time to recover, he says.
Singh says the number of deaths reduces only after 15 days when the cases begin to reduce. Therefore, the deaths have decreased, but it will be recorded by the end of this month, Singh says. He further says the number of deaths in rural areas is very high, and it will continue for some time more.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)