Coronavirus in Bhopal: Number of cases reduce, but deaths remain unchecked

BHOPAL: The government and the citizens have heaved a sigh of relief because the number of new cases has reduced. But, although the figure of new cases has declined, the number of deaths has not decreased.

According to government records, 88 people died on May 21, 79 lost their lives on May 22 and 60 on May 23. The number of deaths shot up to 68 on May 24. On the other hand, according to the records of cremation ground in Bhopal, 51bodies were cremated on May 24. Out of 51, 29 died from Covid-19.

Even as the number of serious cases runs very high, that of deaths is not decreasing. Nearly 18,000 patients are admitted to various hospitals. Most of them are either on oxygen support or in intensive-care units.

Apart from that, cases are still being reported from the rural areas. Those cases are neither being monitored nor being treated. Against this backdrop, there is no decline in the number of deaths.