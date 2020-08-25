Coronavirus in Bhopal: No let-up, 144 fresh cases take tally to 10,010

BHOPAL: The surge in the number of Covid-19 cases continued on Tuesday with 144 more people testing positive for the virus in Bhopal. The number of positive cases has crossed 10,000 mark with a total of 263 persons succumbing to the infection.

A number of doctors and health workers combating coronavirus have been tested positive. Two doctors each at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and Chirayu Medical College have been diagnosed with the infection, while a medico at AIIMS too has contracted the virus.

Another positive case has come from GMC, while two positive have been reported from Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer (JNC) hospital. Two doctors have been tested positive in Jain Tower, Nehru Nagar. A doctor has been reported positive in PNB Colony (Idgah Hills). JP Hospital reported one positive.

Manoj Shrivastava, tehsildar, said, “ The administration is focusing on hotspots and market areas to check corona spread. Many shopkeepers were found infected and so the administration is keenly monitoring all market areas.”

Danish Kunj reported six positives cases .Four positive cases were detected in Manjhi Nagar (Bairagarh). Bhagwati Nagar(Laharpur), Hoshangabad Road, reported four positives, of these three came from a family. Three members of a family in Gautam Nagar have contracted the infection. Sai Sparsh colony (Khajuri Kalan) reported three positives.

Green Meadows colony (Arera Hills) and Rivera Township have reported two positives each. SBI Colony, Char Imli, reported two positives in the same family. Urja Bhavan reported one positive. SBI LHO, Koh-e-Fiza, Lalghati and Panchwati colony reported two positives each. Three persons at Gitanjali Complex were diagnosed with the infection. Two of a family in Park Serene and Good shepherd each have tested positive. Janta Hardware, Marwardi Road, reported three positives. Two positives have been reported in Gandhi Nagar.