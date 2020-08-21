Coronavirus in Bhopal: JUDA president, 10 doctors among 149 fresh cases

BHOPAL: The rapid spread of coronavirus contagion is showing no signs of abating as 149 more cases have been added, pushing Bhopal overall tally to 9439 on Friday. In all 254 people have died fighting the deadly virus.
Ten doctors including the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA-GMC) president have been tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday. These doctors are giving their services in various hospitals including JUDA president Dr Sanchet Saxena, who has been treating corona patients for the last four months, now himself has been diagnosed with the virus. Two persons including a doctor at CMCH, two medicos in Koh-e-Fiza have tested positive for the infection. Hamidia Hospital reported one positive. EME centre reported 7 positives.
As many as eight people were diagnosed with the infection at 5-number Market. EME centre reported 7 positives. The entire administration has swung into action to check further infection of corona.
indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal, has reported four positives, SBI LHO reported three and SBI officers’ colony (Char Imli) reported one positive case. One more person has been infected at DNN news (E-5, Arera Colony). Shymla Hills reported three positives and E-7, Arera Colony reported four positives.
A nursing staff at AIIMS has contracted the infection. A doctor residing at E-4, Arera colony has been tested positive. MANIT hostel reported three positives and Old Safia College two.
One tree Hills (Bairgarh) reported six positives. Two members of a family in Nehru Nagar have tested positive. Sudama Nagar (Kotra) reported two positives.
