Coronavirus in Bhopal: Irregularity in figures, records of many patients not available

The Covid-19 has afflicted more than18,500 and consumed 400 lives in the state capital.

Nevertheless, the figures government records have shown are not fully correct. In the city, there are many who tested positive for Covid-19, but there is no mention about them in the government records.

Irregularities have cropped up in antigen tests. The names of those who have been found positive in the antigen test are not shown in official records. Many found positive in antigen tests are cooking the books to strike their names off the files.

The government does not have any records about how many antigen test kits it has, and how many tests have been conducted.

Before beginning of antigen tests, it was said that persons testing positive will be mentioned in the records, and they will be treated as corona patients.

If they test negative, their RTPCR will be conducted. As there are irregularities in antigen test, it is not known how many patients are there in the state capital.

According to sero-survey, nearly four lakh patients have come to light, and they have developed anti-body. It shows all of them were struck down by corona. And they recovered from the disease.

In old Bhopal, a man was afflicted with the virus. After that, the antibody test of his family members was conducted. Some of them tested positive for Covid-19.

Those who have tested negative underwent RTPCR. One of them was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Records of those who were diagnosed with covid-19 after antigen test were not available in government files.

Health officials neither contacted those people nor got any information about them.

The family members of a resident in Karond, who was down with fever, had to undergo antigen test. Two of them were diagnosed with covid-19. Nevertheless, there is no mention about them in the official records. The wife of that man was down with fever again. When her condition deteriorated she was admitted to a hospital, and it came to light that she is afflicted with the virus. But her RTPCR should have been conducted after she was found negative in antigen test.

As the correct information about the corona patients has not come to light, there are irregularities in the number of deaths.

Deaths are taking place because of lack of information about positive cases. Those deaths have not been mentioned in government records.

On condition of anonymity, a government doctor said, “It is true there are irregularities in antigen tests.”

Many are undergoing antigen test, because it provides quick results, but after that, they are getting their names struck off the records, he said.