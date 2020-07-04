Coronavirus in Bhopal: Ibrahimganj emerge as new hotspot, records 35 cases among 67 fresh cases

Bhopal reported corona blast case with 67 positive cases on Saturday. Ibrahimganj of Old Bhopal emerged new hotspot with 35 positives. DIG’s driver has tested positive while one more positive has been reported from Mantralaya Taking its tally to 10. Bhopal tally went to 3166 positives with 105 deaths. Home department staff has been tested positives.
Ibrahimganj has been badly infected where 35 people have been tested positive. Seven from same family have tested positive. As per administration, it is not highly congested and around 10,000 people live there and this corona virus has infected the people. People have been appealed to adhere social distancing and proper medical protocol.
A 72-year-old brother in-law of BJP corporator Narain Singh Parmar has tested positive. Couple of days ago, his family members and entire staff of LBS Hospital gave the samples for the testing after its director Dr Bhupendra Shrivatava came positive and results are likely to be out within couple of days.
SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “Ibrahimganj under Hanumanganj police station is the new hotspot, which reported 37 positive cases. Medical teams have been pressed into action for more sampling. Tenants and land lords in most cases have tested positive in Ibrahimganj. Area has been sealed to curb public movement. More members of BJP corporator Narain Singh Parmar have tested positive. We are monitoring the situation.”
