Coronavirus in Bhopal: Ibrahimganj emerge as new hotspot, records 35 cases among 67 fresh cases

Bhopal reported corona blast case with 67 positive cases on Saturday. Ibrahimganj of Old Bhopal emerged new hotspot with 35 positives. DIG’s driver has tested positive while one more positive has been reported from Mantralaya Taking its tally to 10. Bhopal tally went to 3166 positives with 105 deaths. Home department staff has been tested positives.

Ibrahimganj has been badly infected where 35 people have been tested positive. Seven from same family have tested positive. As per administration, it is not highly congested and around 10,000 people live there and this corona virus has infected the people. People have been appealed to adhere social distancing and proper medical protocol.