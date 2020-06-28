Coronavirus in Bhopal: Four members of MPBSE employee among 30 fresh cases, tally 2848

Four members of a family of an employee with Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) and son of police constable were among those who have been tested positive for covid-19 on Sunday. The state capital on Sunday reported 30 positives taking tally to 2848. So far 94 corona-related deaths have been reported.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “MPBSE employee lives in Ravishankar Colony and four of his family members including his three daughters have been tested positive for corona.” Shahjahanabad reported 7 cases including an 80-year-old woman as her grandson who had come from other states, informed the officer.

Three persons have been reported positive from Bairgarh and one from Tilajamalpura. In Nehru Nagar, a senior officer of private bank has been diagnosed with corona, while a doctor in LIG quarters who arrived from Jodhpur, has been tested positive. Kotwali has reported two more positives. This is second consecutive days, Raj Bhavan did not report any positive so it much relief for administration.