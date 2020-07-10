Coronavirus in Bhopal: Four bank employees, 2 mantralaya staffers, CWC member test positive

BHOPAL: A CWC member, four bank employees, two mantralaya staffers and two doctors were among the 64 persons found infected with coronavirus on Friday. The city Covid-19 tally has gone to 3489. Bairagarh as well as Misrod-Kolar region reported 17 positive cases each on the day.
Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Char Imli. With two more employees of Vallabh Bhawan testing positive for the infection, the tally has gone to 16.
Two doctors and one nurse of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) too have contracted the infection. Similarly a nurse from Kamla Nehru Hospital too was found positive.
Four officials of LHO, State Bank of India (SBI) were tested positive for corona, however, the bank clarified that the infected persons were not regular local employees of the bank. They were transferred to Bhopal from other places, said the bank official elaborating that two came from Lucknow and Mumbai to join here.
Children of MANIT professor couple, who were earlier tested positive, too have contracted the infection. They had arrived from Hyderabad and were tested for the infection here. SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “Three members of the same family at Rudraksh Park (Bawadiakalan) have been tested positive, while four family members at Mahabali Nagar, Kolar were found infected.”
Two more positive cases have come from CRPF (Bangrasia), the two have been admitted to AIIMS. Shivaji Nagar and Arera Colony too have reported positive cases. Nine persons in Kotwali area have contracted the infection. Shahhajanabad and Koh-e-Fiza reported five cases each, while two cases each surfaced in Tilajamalpura ,Gautam Nagar, Jahangiragbad and Aishbaga.
Five outlets in Bairgarh sealed
The administration has sealed five outlets in Bairgarh for not adhering to social distancing and other Covid-19 norms. The business establishment facing action are RT Fancy Class, Shiv Medical store, MB Store, Jitesh Garments and Shubham Jewelers . Fine of Rs 45,600 has been slapped against them.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)