Coronavirus in Bhopal: Four bank employees, 2 mantralaya staffers, CWC member test positive

BHOPAL: A CWC member, four bank employees, two mantralaya staffers and two doctors were among the 64 persons found infected with coronavirus on Friday. The city Covid-19 tally has gone to 3489. Bairagarh as well as Misrod-Kolar region reported 17 positive cases each on the day.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Char Imli. With two more employees of Vallabh Bhawan testing positive for the infection, the tally has gone to 16.

Two doctors and one nurse of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) too have contracted the infection. Similarly a nurse from Kamla Nehru Hospital too was found positive.

Four officials of LHO, State Bank of India (SBI) were tested positive for corona, however, the bank clarified that the infected persons were not regular local employees of the bank. They were transferred to Bhopal from other places, said the bank official elaborating that two came from Lucknow and Mumbai to join here.