Coronavirus in Bhopal: COVID-19 centres, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

The novel infectious disease which was identified in late 2019 has turned into a global pandemic now. Living in this pandemic era has left people wondering how to get used to the new 'masked life'.
Countries all over the world have implemented some sort of lockdown to slow down its infection.
Despite keeping India under four phases of lockdown and two phases of controlled unlock, the country has now taken the third spot in the list of nations worst hit by coronavirus.
With 22,752 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day, India's virus caseload increased to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 20,642 with 482 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of recoveries stands at 4,56,830, while there are 2,64,944 active cases of coronavirus infection present in the country.
"Thus, around 61.53 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.
As many as 44 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths were reported in Indore on Tuesday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia. The total number of cases in the district has reached 4,998 and death toll at 252.
HELPLINE NUMBERS FOR COVID RELATED QUERIES-
BMC helpline numbers:
104, 155304
18002330014
755-2704201
Whatsapp Contact - 9713033344, 9301989967
Senior citizens help line numbers:
9406903101, 9406903102, 9406903103
Hospitals / Doctors:
AIIMS—1800-233-1104
Dr KC Raikwar—7999926269
Dr Rashmi Jain--9424476989
Help line number released by Central Government-
104
1075
181
755-241180
759-22344
COVID CENTERS AND HOSPITALS:
AIIMS, Bhopal
Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal
Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC)
JP Hospital
Chirayu Hospital
Fever Clinics:
Jai Prakash Hospital (DH)
Bairagarh (CH)
Bairsiya (CHC)
Gandhinagar (CHC)
Kolar (CHC)
Barkhedidev (PHC)
Nazirabad (PHC)
Runaha (PHC)
Gunaga (PHC)
Dhamarra (PHC)
Fanda (PHC)
Tumda (PHC)
Raatibad (PHC)
Misrod (PHC)
Ashoka Garden (UPHC)
Saibaba Nagar (UPHC)
Kotra Sultanabad (UPHC)
Kokta (UPHC)
Ishan Nagar (UPHC)
Kolua Kala (UPHC)
Gulabi Nagar (UPHC)
Khajurikala (UPHC)
Govindpura (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Kamla Nagar (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Kokta (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Panchsheel Nagar (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Piplani (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Professor Colony (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Sevaniya Gond (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Ahemdabad (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Anand Nagar (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Barkheda Pathani (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
1100 Quarter (Civil Dispensary)
Priyadarshini Nagar (Sanjeevani Clinic)
Anna Nagar (Sanjeevani Clinic)
Naya Basera (Sanjeevani Clinic)
Imambada (Sanjeevani Clinic)
Gas Relief Hospital
Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital
Master Lal Singh Hospital
Indira Gandhi Hospital
Doctor Shakir Ali Khan Hospital
Kamla Nehru Hospital
Pulmonary Hospital
Gas Relief Day Care Hospital:
Ibrahimganj
Rukmabai
Jahangirabad
Putlighar
Ashok Garden
Karond
Narela Shankari
Malikhedi
Hamidiya Hospital/Gandhi Medical College
Sultaniya Janana Hospital
Kasturba Hospital
Railway Hospital
ESI Hospital
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)