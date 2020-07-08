Coronavirus in Bhopal: COVID-19 centres, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

The novel infectious disease which was identified in late 2019 has turned into a global pandemic now. Living in this pandemic era has left people wondering how to get used to the new 'masked life'.

Countries all over the world have implemented some sort of lockdown to slow down its infection.

Despite keeping India under four phases of lockdown and two phases of controlled unlock, the country has now taken the third spot in the list of nations worst hit by coronavirus.

With 22,752 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day, India's virus caseload increased to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 20,642 with 482 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of recoveries stands at 4,56,830, while there are 2,64,944 active cases of coronavirus infection present in the country.

"Thus, around 61.53 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

As many as 44 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths were reported in Indore on Tuesday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia. The total number of cases in the district has reached 4,998 and death toll at 252.

HELPLINE NUMBERS FOR COVID RELATED QUERIES-

BMC helpline numbers:

104, 155304

18002330014

755-2704201

Whatsapp Contact - 9713033344, 9301989967

Senior citizens help line numbers:

9406903101, 9406903102, 9406903103

Hospitals / Doctors:

AIIMS—1800-233-1104

Dr KC Raikwar—7999926269

Dr Rashmi Jain--9424476989

Help line number released by Central Government-

104

1075

181

755-241180

759-22344