coronavirus in Bhopal: Corona blast with 243 positives take the tally to 13,061; death toll swelled to 314

BHOPAL: Bhopal continued to report corona blast with 243 positives taking its tally to 13,061 and the death toll swelled to 314.

Raj Bhavan reported three more positive cases. Earlier, Raj Bhavan had already reported positive cases.

According to district administration, Raj Bhavan, which is continously reporting positive cases is of major concern. Earlier, also Raj Bhavan had reported major positive cases. Regular sampling is being done. RAT testing is being carried on for trapping suspects.

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) reported five doctors positive. Danish Hill (Kolar) reported two positives. JP Hospital and TB Hospital reported two positives.

Hawk Force 25th Battalion (Bhadbhada) reported two positives while 7th Battalion (Jahangirabad) reported one positive.

Ansal Apartment (Shymla Hills) reported two positives and Nadir Coloy of Shymla Hills reported one positive. New Jail Colony reported three positives. Mendora Village (Ratibad) reported three positives.

Five positives in the same family have been reported from Apsara Complex (Indrapuri). Saket Nagar reported eight positives and two of them are from same family. Dev Lok Colony reported five positives in Bairagarh. Shiv Lok Colony (Khajurikalan) reported two positives.

Nexa Car showroom (Hoshangabad) reported one positive. Bhim Nagar and New Subhash Nagar reported three positives each in same families. Professor Colony reported two positives.

Three positives have been deteced in Ganesh Complex (Alkapuri). Two positives cases have been reported in various colonies like Kamla Nagar, Soumya Enclave (Chuna Bhatti), Surabhi Colony (Barkheda Pathani), Kalyan Nagar (Bhanpur), Vishwakarma Nagar, Kabitpura, Jain Mandir Road, Shalimar Garden (kolar), Lake Perl residency (Kolar), Shiv Nagar, Ruchi Life Escape (Jatkhedi) and New Sindhi Colony reported two positives each.