Coronavirus in Bhopal: City registers less than 200 corona cases

BHOPAL: After a long gap, city reported less than 200 corona positive cases on Monday. The state capital reported 193 positive cases taking its tally to 18,231 and number of deaths to 384.

SCC Military Camp, Lalghati, reported 14 corona positive cases. BJP office reported one positive case. Raj Bhavan reported one more positive case. Three positive cases were reported in same family in GRP Colony (Bhadbhada).

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) reported three positive cases. Cancer Hospital reported one positive case. Bansal Hospital reported one positive case. Asha Niketan (E-6, Arera Colony) reported one positive case. BMHRC reported one positive case. BMHRC director had tested corona positive earlier.

Char Imli reported one positive case. Banking Apartment (Kolar) reported three positive cases in same family. 74-Bungalow reported one positive case. Ruchi Life Escape reported three positive cases in same family. Shivaji Nagar reported four positive cases and three of them are from same family. Harshwardhan Nagar reported four positive cases in same family. E-4, Arera Colony, reported two positive cases in same family. E-7 and E-8, Arera Colony reported one positive case each.

Celestial Park Hotel, near Best Price, Hoshangabad Road, reported two positive cases in same family. Sagar Royals reported three positive cases including two from same family. Three positive cases were reported from Government Quarters (Kotra Sultanabad).

Panjabi Bag (Ashoka Garden) reported four positive cases in same family which had already reported five positive cases. Rajat Nagar reported four positive cases and three of them are in same family. Shyankth Vihar(Awadhpuri) reported three positives in same family. Similarly, Minal Residency, Prakash Nagar (Govindpura), Tulsi Nagar, Jumerati and Narayan Nagar reported two positives cases each in families.