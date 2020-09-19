Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 307 new COVID-19 cases, tally nears 15,000

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal recorded 307 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally to 14,909. The death toll in the city is 354 and 12,575 patients have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh worsened on Friday as the infection count crossed the one lakh-mark with the highest single-day spike of 2,552 cases.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 1,00,458, new cases 2,552, deaths 1,901, recovered 76,952, active cases 21,605, number of people tested so far 17,82,505.

Places where COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Friday:

1. A person from CM House tested positive for COVID-19.

2. A person from the state assembly tested positive for COVID-19.

3. A person from AIIMS was infected from the virus.

4. Three people reported positive from GMC.

5. Two people reported positive from JP.

6. A person from Jahwarlal Nehru Cancer Hospital reported positive.

7. A person from Chirayu Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

8. Seven soldiers from 25th battalion tested positive for COVID-19.

9. Four soldiers from EME Center reported positive.

10. 1 jawan from Shahjahanabad police station tested positive.

11. Three people from Police radio colony tested positive.

12. Six people were infected from the district jail.

13. 12 people from Arera Colony tested positive for COVID-19.

14. Six people from South T.T.Nagar tested positive.

15. Two people from Professor Colony were infected.

16. Four people Char Imli were tested positive for COVID-19.

17. Two people from Kansana Kothi Kerwa road were infected.

18. Two people Railway colony, Habibganj tested positive for COVID-19.

19. Three people from Ibrahimganj were infected.

20. Four people from Barkhedi village tested positive for COVID-19.