Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 283 new COVID-19 cases, tally nears 17,000

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal recorded 283 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally to 16,743. The death toll in the city is 375 and 13,949 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 2,227 new coronavirus cases, pushing its case count to 1,17,588, the health department said. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic went up to 2,152 with 30 fatalities in the past 24 hours, it said in a statement in the evening.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,17,588, new cases 2,227, death toll 2,152, recovered 93,238, active cases 22,198, total number of people tested 19,29,748.

Places where COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Friday:

1. 2 people from Raj Bhavan tested positive for COVID-19.

2. A person from 74 bungalows tested positive for COVID-19.

3. Two people from Char Imli tested positive for the infection.

4. A person from Income Tax colony Gulmohar tested positive for the infection.

5. A person from Railway officer colony Habibganj tested positive for COVID-19.

6. A person was found infected from Lokayukta office.

7. A person from SBI Head Branch was found infected.

8. A person from AIIMS tested positive for COVID-19.

9. A person GMC tested positive for the infection.

10. A person from RKDF Medical College tested positive for COVID-19.

11. Three people from Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital were found infected.

12. A person from Smart City Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

13. A person from Habibganj police station tested positive for COVID-19.

14. Three people from Jahangirabad were found infected.