Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 280 new COVID-19 cases, MP tally crosses 90,000

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal recorded 234 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the tally in the state to 90,730. With 29 more fatalities, the death toll went up to 1,791 in MP.

The state now has 7,020 active containment zones.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 90,730, new cases 2,483, deaths 1,791, discharged 67,711, active cases 21,228, number of tested people so far 17,00,929.

Places where COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Monday:

1. Two people from 25th battalion tested positive for COVID-19.

2. Three people from EME Center were infected from the virus.

3. Six soldiers from ITBP camp tested positive for COVID-19.

4. A person from Ibrahimganj was infected from the virus.

5. Three people from GMC tested positive for COVID-19.

6. One person from AIIMS was infected from the virus.

7. Three people from Char Imli tested positive for COVID-19.

8. Two people from Forest colony were reported positive for coronavirus.

9. One person from New Jail tested positive for COVID-19.

10. Six people from Semra Kala tested positive for COVID-19.

11. One person from Police colony was reported positive for coronavirus.

12. Three people from Subhash City Lamakheda was reported positive for coronavirus.

13. Four people from Kamkheda BPL tested positive for COVID-19.

14. One person from Siddhanta Red Cross was infected from the virus.

15. One person from D Mart Hoshangabad Road tested positive for COVID-19.

16. Two people from Ravera Town were infected from the virus.

17. Four members of the same family reported positive from Arera Colony.