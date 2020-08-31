Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 229 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 10,725

The surge in COVID-19 infections doesn’t seem to be receding. With 229 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bhopal on Monday, the state capital's tally rose to 10,725.
Out of the total cases, 8,641 people have been cured in Bhopal. So far, 285 people have died in the city after contracting the lethal virus so far.
Meanwhile, Gandhi Chowk Berasia and Luvkush Nagar reported eight cases each. Six people from Panchsheel Nagar tested positive for the virus. Tulsinagar and Yashoda Garden Colony reported four cases each. Four people from a family in Shahpura tested positive for COVID-19. The 25th battalion reported one COVID-19 positive case and two jawans from EME Centre tested positive for the virus. One student from AIIMS also tested positive for COVID-19.
The novel coronavirus tally in India crossed 36 lakh on Monday with 78,512 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 27,74,801, pushing the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said. The death toll climbed to 64,469 with 971 more people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry data.
There are 7,81,975 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, while 27,74,801 people have recovered. The total coronavirus cases rose to 36,21,245, it said. The recovery rate has increased to 76.62 per cent, while the fatality rate has declined to 1.78 per cent.
The last five lakh recoveries have been recorded in only eight days in comparison to preceding same number of recoveries, which were recorded in 10 and nine days respectively, the ministry said. According to the ICMR, a total of 4,23,07,914 samples have been tested so far with 8,46,278 samples being tested on Sunday.
