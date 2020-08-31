Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 229 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 10,725

The surge in COVID-19 infections doesn’t seem to be receding. With 229 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bhopal on Monday, the state capital's tally rose to 10,725.

Out of the total cases, 8,641 people have been cured in Bhopal. So far, 285 people have died in the city after contracting the lethal virus so far.

Meanwhile, Gandhi Chowk Berasia and Luvkush Nagar reported eight cases each. Six people from Panchsheel Nagar tested positive for the virus. Tulsinagar and Yashoda Garden Colony reported four cases each. Four people from a family in Shahpura tested positive for COVID-19. The 25th battalion reported one COVID-19 positive case and two jawans from EME Centre tested positive for the virus. One student from AIIMS also tested positive for COVID-19.