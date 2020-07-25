Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 221 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,977

Bhopal on Saturday reported 221 new COVID-19 cases, taking the city's tally to 4,977. While 150 have succumbed to the infection so far.

Four family members of Chirayu Hospital's director Dr. Ajay Goenka tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. While two jawans tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal. COVID-19 cases were also been reported from the CRPF colony, Shahjhanbad, Tulsi Nagar, and Saket Nagar.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 736 new coronavirus patients on Friday, which took the case count in the state to 26,210. With eleven patients succumbing to the infection during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 791.

Two deaths each were reported from Bhopal and Sagar and one each from Indore, Morena, Jabalpur, Khargone, Neemuch, Harda, and Satna districts. 507 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 17,866.