Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 209 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 11,067

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal recorded 209 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total count of people infected with the virus to 11,067, the health department said on Wednesday.

Out of the total cases, 9,011 people have been cured in Bhopal. 293 people have died in the city after contracting the lethal virus so far.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 1,525 new COVID-19 cases, among them a Lok Sabha MP, taking the infection count in the state to 65,490, while 32 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 1,426, an official said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 65,490, new cases 1,525, deaths 1,426, discharged 49,992, active cases 14,072, number of people tested so far 13,98,277.

Places where COVID-19 positive cases were reported:

1. Six people from AIIMS tested positive for COVID-19.

2. Two doctors from GMC were infected by COVID-19.

3. One person from Chirayu Campus was found to be positive of coronavirus.

4. Two peeople from Manit Quarantine Center tested positive.

5. One person from the Cyber ​​Cell Depot intersection tested positive.

6. One person from CRPF Barasia tested positive

7. One jawan from EME Center tested positive.

8. Two people from Police Radio Colony were infected.

9. Two people were infected from Doordarshan Colony.

10. The report of three members of the same family from Smriti Desire Avadhpuri was positive.

11. Four people of the same family were found infected from Avantika Avenue Avadhpuri.

12. Two people were infected from Bijli Colony.

13. One person was found positive from Neelbad, Balaji Nagar Phase 1