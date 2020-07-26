Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 199 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 5,513

As per the official update the coronavirus tally of Bhopal has reached to 5,513 as 199 new COVID-19 positive cases were registered on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the city is at 1803 and the cumulative death count of the city stands at 156.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 716 new coronavirus cases, 153 of them from Indore, taking the infection count in the state to 26,926, health officials said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that he too has contracted the virus. He was admitted to a private hospital here.

The death toll due to the pandemic increased to 799 with eight more people succumbing to the viral infection.

Four deaths were reported from Bhopal and one each from Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Chhatarpur districts, officials said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Indore district rose to 6,709. Death toll in the district rose to 303.

(With inputs from IANS)