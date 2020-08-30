Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 198 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 10,505

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Sunday recorded 198 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total count of people infected with the virus to 10,505.

Out of the total cases, 8,489 people have been cured in Bhopal. So far, 263 people have died in the city after contracting the lethal virus so far.

Meanwhile, eight people from Reliance Smart Aasima Mall tested positive for COVID-19. Eight people from Dwarka Nagar also tested positive for the virus. From Indira colony, 10 people tested positive for coronavirus. The 25th battalion reported one COVID-19 positive case and Police Radio colony reported two positive cases. Other infections were detected in various colonies like Ankur colony Shivaji Nagar, Arera colony, Ravera town.