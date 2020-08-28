Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 190 new COVID-19 cases

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal till 8 am on Friday recorded 190 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total count of people infected with the virus to 10,511.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 1,317 new coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, pushing the infection count in the state to 58,181. The virus claimed the lives of 24 persons during the day, due to which the death toll mounted to 1,306, reported PTI.

The virus claimed the lives of 24 persons during the day, due to which the death toll mounted to 1,306. While four of these patients died in Indore, three succumbed in Gwalior. Two deaths each were reported in Jabalpur and Sagar. Bhopal, Khargone, Ujjain, Barwani, Ratlam, Vidisha, Rewa, Sehore, Alirajpur, Shahdol, Shajapur, Chhindwara and Seoni districts reported one death each.