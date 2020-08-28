Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 190 new COVID-19 cases

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal till 8 am on Friday recorded 190 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total count of people infected with the virus to 10,511.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 1,317 new coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, pushing the infection count in the state to 58,181. The virus claimed the lives of 24 persons during the day, due to which the death toll mounted to 1,306, reported PTI.
The virus claimed the lives of 24 persons during the day, due to which the death toll mounted to 1,306. While four of these patients died in Indore, three succumbed in Gwalior. Two deaths each were reported in Jabalpur and Sagar. Bhopal, Khargone, Ujjain, Barwani, Ratlam, Vidisha, Rewa, Sehore, Alirajpur, Shahdol, Shajapur, Chhindwara and Seoni districts reported one death each.
India witnessed a record single-day spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Friday.
With 1,057 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 61,529. The country's coronavirus count stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated. Active cases in Maharashtra have reached 1,78,561, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 94,209.
9,01,338 samples were tested on August 27 while overall over 3.94 crore samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
