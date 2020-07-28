Coronavirus in Bhopal: City moving towards community spread, contacts remain untraced

BHOPAL: The situation arising out of the corona pandemic has worsened in the state capital. The rising number of patients indicates that the situation has gone out of hands of administration.

There have been 1,600 patients in the state capital during the past 10 days. Though the situation in Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior is under control, the disease has shown no signs of abetting.

A section of doctors wishing anonymity said many people may have contracted Covid-19 in the state capital through community spread.

The contacts of many patients could not be traced. So, the disease is not confined to any particular area. It has taken the entire city in its grip. The pandemic, which was confined to old Bhopal, has begun to spread to new areas like BHEL and to colonies on city outskirts.