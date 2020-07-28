Coronavirus in Bhopal: City moving towards community spread, contacts remain untraced

BHOPAL: The situation arising out of the corona pandemic has worsened in the state capital. The rising number of patients indicates that the situation has gone out of hands of administration.
There have been 1,600 patients in the state capital during the past 10 days. Though the situation in Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior is under control, the disease has shown no signs of abetting.
A section of doctors wishing anonymity said many people may have contracted Covid-19 in the state capital through community spread.
The contacts of many patients could not be traced. So, the disease is not confined to any particular area. It has taken the entire city in its grip. The pandemic, which was confined to old Bhopal, has begun to spread to new areas like BHEL and to colonies on city outskirts.
During the lockdown and unlocking, the administration traced contacts of corona patients and tested their swab samples.
When the disease spread to Jehangirabad, Mangalwada and Aishbagh areas, the administration became cautious and brought the situation under control. But administration and residents are responsible for the spread of the virus in July.
Unlocking began from June 1. Despite that, the number of patients was under control. It began to increase from July when more than 3,000 positive cases were found.
In June, the number of active patients in Bhopal was 498, but now, it has shot up to 2,100. Home minister Narottam Mishra said mistakes, if any, would be rectified.
This is the time to work together to fight the disease. He tendered an apology for non-availability of ambulance for corona patients.
Congress blames administration
Congress’s media cell vice president Bhupendra Gupta said it was because of administration’s negligence that the number of patients shot up in the state capital.
“Neither the contacts of patients have been properly traced nor the number of tests has increased in Bhopal,” Gupta said, adding that it is because of this fact that the number of patients has gone up. He said reason for rise in positive cases should be traced to control the disease.
