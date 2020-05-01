Coronavirus in Bhopal: AIIMS begins drug trial with anti-leprosy dose

AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday began drug trial with administering dose of Microbatrium w(Mw) against COVID-19 infection.

AIIMS has constituted a team of experts to study the effects of Mw drugs. Mycobacterium (Mw) has been used as a vaccine for the treatment of leprosy. The trials will help researchers to see if the same vaccine can also be used for COVID-19 treatment.

The trial will have three stages. First dose has been given to critical patient. After studying it for one week, it will be administered to others.

Second dose will be given to COVID-19 positive but comparatively healthy people to study the rate of recovery. Third dose will be given to those who have exposure to COVID-19 positive patients like family members or health workers.

AIIMS director Dr Sarman Singh said drug trial has begun. “We will administer three doses of Microbatrium w (Mw). We will study after first dose, which has been given today (Thursday). The study will evaluate efficacy and safety of Mw in preventing subjects at risk of getting infected with corona virus,” he said. Second object of study is to hold control cilinical trial to compare the efficacy and safety of immunomodulatory drug in positive adult patients who have been hospitalised but not critically ill.

Other institutes and hospitals in the country have started clinical trial on plasma therapy.