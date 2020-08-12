Coronavirus in Bhopal: After a month, city’s daily corona count drops below 100

BHOPAL: District administration heaved a sigh of relief as the number of positive cases dropped to below 100 on Wednesday. The decline was witnessed for the first time in a month as 86 new cases were reported in the city taking the corona tally to 8,269 and toll to 228.

A two-day-old girl tested positive in Bagsewania. Three doctors, including one from GMC, too have tested positive. Two positive cases were detected in CMCH. A doctor in E-4 Arera Colony too was found infected along with another man. Another doctor tested positive in Delta Suit Apartment (Shahjahanabad).

Four members of a family were found C-positive in in Machna Colony while three members of another family were found infected in Shivaji Nagar. Four members of a family too tested positive for corona in Royal Home (Khajurikalan).

Saket Nagar reported two positive cases, while VID College, DIG Bungalow. Vardhman School (Karond), Char Imli and Rishi Nagar (Char Imli) reported one case each. Bhakti Niketan, Pipaliya Pende Khan, Spring Valley (Katara Hills), Jain Nagar(Lalghati) reported two positive cases each. Three positive cases each were reported from RAF and EME Centre.

Vivekanand Nagar, Patel Nagar, Rameshwaram Extension, Darpan Apartment (Lalghati), Sector-D (Piplani), Ashoka Garden, Rajiv Nagar (Kotra), Purvanchal phase-2(Khajurikalan), Kalpana Nagar, Jain Nagar(Lalghati), Shahyog Vihar (Shahpura police station), Ridge Road(Idgarh Hills), Nai Basti (Baisakhedi), Shankar Nagar, Bhoipura (Budhwara), Purshotam Nagar), Rahul Nagar, Durga Chowk (Tallaya), Shankar Nagar, area near Aplana Talkies, Ram Nagar(TT Nagar), CRPF(Bairagarh), Jahangirabad(Main market) and Surya Colony (Idgah Hills) too reported one case each.