Coronavirus in Bhopal: 9000+ and counting; 121 new patients identified

BHOPAL: Call centre of Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB), Govindpura, has witnessed major corona blast with over 15 staffers testing positive for the infection in three days. On Tuesday, for the third consecutive day, five more staffers were diagnosed with the infection.

SDM (Govindpura) Manoj Verma said that the call centre has been shifted to a new place which has been fully sanitized and the administration has issued guidelines for operating the centre to further prevent the spread of the infection. “Administration has given guidelines regarding seating arrangements at the call centre. Each call operator has been assigned four square meter space to work and all other Covid-19 guidelines are being followed,” the SDM said.

Bhopal on the day reported 121 positive cases taking the corona count to 9009. Till day 243 people have died fighting the infectious virus. Two more jawans at Old Jail were diagnosed with the virus. Four persons have tested positive for the infection at Regal Treasure (Ayodhya Nagar and three at Amrai (Bagsewania).