Coronavirus in Bhopal: 7 month old child, 2 doctors among 30 new positive cases

Two more doctors of Gandhi Medical College and a seven-month-old child are among 30 more COVID positive cases reported in the state capital in last 24 hours.

Bhopal recorded 33 deaths and 805 positive cases till Monday. In Gandhi Medical College (GMC), two junior doctors have been tested positive for coronavirus. Continuous, doctors and consultants are coming from Gandhi Medical College so it has created panic in hostels. However, senior doctors have claimed that situation is under control. Thirty more positive cases have been recorded on Monday.

Jahangirabad recorded 12 more positive cases including a seven-month-old child. Similarly, three members of the same family have been tested positive in Saket Nagar.

As Jahangirabad continued to be worst affected hotspot, administration had thrown all its weight to contain the corona cases with deployment of all teams of medicos and Bhopal Municipal Corporation for speedy survey and fast samplings.

IG police Upendra Jain said, “More positive cases are coming because we have increased sampling and survey. So far 30 more positive cases have been recorded. Jahangirabad and Mangalwara recorded maximum positive cases. Jahangirabad which has become most affected hotspot, is under consistent scanner. We have sealed these areas and increased the sampling rates. Similarly, we have shifted families specially police officials to safer place from Jahangirabad.”

Our teams working hard: ADM

ADM Jamil Khan said, “Thirty cases have been reported so far in single day today in state capital. Main focus is on Jahangirabad and Managalwara. Our teams are working round the clock on situation. The areas are congested and it is problem for the teams. However, our teams are working hard for fast samplings.”