Coronavirus in Bhopal: 3 more test positive in Raj Bhavan, tally 10

BHOPAL: Despite all precautionary and preventive measures, Raj Bhavan has become new hotspot. On Friday, three more positive cases have been detected in Raj Bhavan taking its tally to 10.

Officers have been temporary closed in Raj Bhavan campus and containment has been made at employee’s quarters. Instruction for daily update of corona situation in Raj Bhavan has already been given.

Friday, 27 positive cases have been reported in Bhopal. In last eight days, 336 cases have been reported from the capital other than Jahangirabad which reported just 80 cases. It shows that other hotspots are equally dangerous as Jahangirabad was at the same time.

As per the health department, in Raj Bhavan, a fourth class staff of Press Cell tested positive. Besides, a woman and 35-year-old man also tested positive. Three from Sanjay Nagar Irani Dera and Foota Makbara have been detected coronavirus afflicted. A bank employee, who returned from Mumbai, has been detected positive in Jatkhedi.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “Today, 27 tested positive for COVID-19. We have focused on new hotspots. Sampling and survey work are being carried on war footing.”

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “A bank employee who returned from Mumbai, has been detected positive in Jatkhedi. Otherwise, situation is under control. We are consistently monitoring the situation and shifting of families to safer place for protection and safety.”

ADM Jamil Khan said, “Three more came positive from Raj Bhavan. Similarly, three cases came from Sanjay Nagar Irani Dera and Foota Maqbara. In Raj Bhavan total, positives went to 10. All precautionary and preventive measures have been adopted in Raj Bhavan.”