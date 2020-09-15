Coronavirus in Bhopal: 282 positive cases take the tally to 14,649; death toll reaches 329

BHOPAL: State capital reported highest single-day spike with 282 positives taking tally to 14,649 and death toll to 329.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,483 coronavirus cases, taking the statewide count to 90,730, health officials said. With 29 more fatalities, the death toll went up to 1,791.

Three doctors have been tested positives in Gandhi Medical College(GMC). Two positives including one doctor have been reported in Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). two doctors have been reported positive in Mayuri Parishar(Ayodhya Nagar extension). Sidhdhanata Red Cross Hospital(Link Road no-1) reported two positives. AIIMS campus and JK Hospital campus reported one positive each.

BJP office(Deendayal Parishar) reported one positive. Char Imli reported three positives. Revera Township reported three positives and two of them are in same family. Fracture-Signature reported two positives in same family. E-1(Arera Colony) reported one positive. E-7(Arera Colony) reported eight positives and four of them in same family while two other families reported two positives each. Ansal Enclave(Arera Colony) reported two positives in same family. Aklapuri reported three positives.

Four positives have been reported in same family in Semerakalan. Four positives have been reported in same family in Rajharsh Colony(Kolar). similarly, four positives have been reported in Khamkheda in same family and three positives have been reported in same family in Shubh City(Lambakheda).

Rushtamji Awasiya Parishar(New Police Control Room) reported three positives in same family. Radio Police colony reported one positive. CRPF composite Hospital (Bangrasia) reported three positives. Hawak Force reported three positives. Five positives including two in same family, came from 25th Battalion (Bhadbhada). 3-EME centre reported four positives. ITBP Camp(Kanha Saiya) reported six positives. Cyber Cell(Depot Chowraha) reported one positive.

Krishna Nagar(Karond) and Baby Convent School (Jahang irabad) reported two positives in same families. Nagar Nigam Colony(Chhola) reported two positives in same family. Two positive have been reported in CI Colony Jahangirabad. Three positives in same family in Saket Nagar.

Kayshthapura(Jumerati) reported two members in same family. Three positives including a doctor have been reported in same in same family in One-Tree Hills(Bairagarh). Five positives came from Berasia. Ankur Complex reported two positives in same family.

Swadesh Nagar(Ashoka Garden) reported two positives in same family.