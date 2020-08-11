Coronavirus in Bhopal: 17 jawans deployed in corona-hit areas found infected

BHOPAL: Seventeen jawans, including 11 policemen, deployed to check corona spread tested positive on Tuesday. Eleven positive cases have been reported from Gaurav Hotel (Railway station platform no-6). All are policemen.

They had stayed in the hotel during duty hours as the department’s guidelines. Following corona outbreak, the police department had ensured that cops deployed in corona infected areas stayed in hotels, inns and marriage halls. It was an attempt to save cops’ families from corona infection.

Similarly, Four Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawans too have tested positive along with two jawans of CRPF Bairagarh.

Besides, campus of Hamidia (Arts and Commerce) College and Bhoj University were sealed after peons tested positive. They used to carry files from one department to another and thus came in contact with many people.