Coronavirus in Bhopal: 17 jawans deployed in corona-hit areas found infected

BHOPAL: Seventeen jawans, including 11 policemen, deployed to check corona spread tested positive on Tuesday. Eleven positive cases have been reported from Gaurav Hotel (Railway station platform no-6). All are policemen.
They had stayed in the hotel during duty hours as the department’s guidelines. Following corona outbreak, the police department had ensured that cops deployed in corona infected areas stayed in hotels, inns and marriage halls. It was an attempt to save cops’ families from corona infection.
Similarly, Four Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawans too have tested positive along with two jawans of CRPF Bairagarh.
Besides, campus of Hamidia (Arts and Commerce) College and Bhoj University were sealed after peons tested positive. They used to carry files from one department to another and thus came in contact with many people.
One case was reported from office of Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co. Ltd. Bijli Nagar Colony. Gandhi Medical College (GMC), AIIMS, TB Hospital too reported one positive case each. Maxx Hospital and MANIT hostel too have reported one case each.
Four members of same family came positive in Ridge Colony (Idgah Hills) while five cases were reported from Ibrahimpura.
Green Acres (Lalghati), Bholenath Colony, Kailash Nagar, Bagmugalia, Radha Krishna Building, CRP (Bairagarh), Bhavani Dham (Ayodhya by-pass) and SSC campus reported two cases each.
One positive case each has been reported from New Subhash Nagar, Dwarka Nagar, Om Shivnagar, Peer Gate, Ashoka Garden, Housing Board (Koh-e-Fiza), BDA Colony (Ishwar Nagar), Lakherapura, Saket Nagar(Depot Chowraha), Shashtri Nagar, Bijli Colony, Shiv Nagar(Karond), Sarvadharma, Station Road (Bairgarh), Tulsi Nagar, Rajharsh Colony, ITBP(Kanha Saiya), Salimar Enclave (E-3, Arera Colony), Vandana Homes(Kolar), Durga Chowk(Shahpura), Maa Parvati Nagar( Mahabai-Kolar), Sant Kanvarram Colony( Bairasia road), Shahyog Vihar (Bawadiyakalan), Nayapura (Kolar), Jain Nagar, Sidhardha Colony (Nizzamuddin), Akriti Eco City (Bawadikalan), Boys Hostel(Bhadbhada), Rachna Nagar, Sagar Vilas Royal (Hoshangabad Road), Putlighar(Shahjahanabad), Pushpa Nagar, Pallavi Nagar, Maha Mai Ka Bag (Aishbag), Piplani, Industrial area, Govindpura, Marwadi Road, Rahul Nagar.