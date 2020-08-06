Coronavirus in Bhopal: 142 fresh cases push tally to 7658, 14 fatalities in 24 hrs take toll to 211

BHOPAL: In the state capital 14 patients lost battle to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 211. Till morning three more deaths were reported from Hamidia Hospital. Hamidia had reported six deaths by Wednesday late evening, while three more succumbed to the virus later in the night. Chirayu and AIIMS reported two deaths each. As many as 142 new cases were reported taking the overall tally to 7658 on Thursday.
One person more at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) dean office has tested positive for infection. Two doctors at GMC too have been diagnosed with corona. JP Hospital and Bhopal Care Hospital each reported one positive case.
Four members of a family residing at Ridge Road (Idgah Hills) and the same number of members of two families each at Roshanpura Square and Tulsi Nagar have been found positive.
Three of a family at Samyukta Vihar ( Awadhpuri), three others from a family in Rameshwaram Extension (Baghmughalia) have contracted corona..
Eight positive cases have surfaced in Bairagarh areas —Dr Kuren Road, Ara Machine Road, near Sadhuwaswani School, Mahanagrik Bank and Dhobi Ghat.
Two members of Nair family came positive in Balaji Nagar(Khedapati Mandir), while the same number of family members came positive in Bagmughalia. Sagar Golden City (Katara hills) and two also came positive from the same family in Sunder Nagar (BHEL). Hansha Apartment (Ashok Vihar) reported three and two of them are from the same family.
Manipuram (Char Imli) , Global Park (Katara Hills) reported one positive each. And other colonies which reported one positive include Neelkanth Colony, Idgah Hills, ITBP (Kanha Saiya), Comfort Enclave, Amrai (Bagsewania), Bansal Pradhan Enclave(Dana Pani), Secunderabad (Ratibad), Pashchim Nishatpura, Ektapuri, Durga Chowk (Tallaya), SSD Academy, SBI officer Colony(Char Imli), Shalimar Enclave (Arera Colony), Machhli Market(Ara Machine Bairagarh), New Subhash Nagar, Barfani Dham (Ahmedpur), Singar Choli( Near SBI), Vithal Nagar(Lalghti), Aman Colony, Shahid Nagar, Santramdham(DIG Bungalow), Nariyalkheda, Mahamai Ka Bag, Jogipura (Barkhedi), Rudraksh Park (Bawadiyakalan).
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)