Coronavirus in Bhopal: 1,355 corona suspects found on 1st day of mega survey

The first day of mega door-to-door survey resulted in identifying 1,335 people as corona suspects on Saturday. Swab samples of most suspects were taken. Major corona suspects, 521 in number, were from TT Nagar area followed by Bairagarh with 388 and Jahangirabad with 275. MP Nagar and Govindpura areas reported 48 and 50 cases respectively. Jathkhedi reported 93 suspect cases.

The residents panicked when they saw medical teams with police landing in their areas for door-to-door survey at 7 am. About 15 days back, corona tests were conducted in slums and densely populated areas. On Saturday again, they had to step out from their houses for screening, testing and other formalities.

Though they argued with doctors, they were told that the mega survey launched by health department is for cold, cough, and fever. All pieces of information were fed in Sarthak app and those who looked asymptomatic were also screened.