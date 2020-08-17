Coronavirus in Bhopal: 130 new COVID-19 cases reported on August 16, tally rises to 8,592

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, August 16, taking the total cases to 8,592. The death toll in the city is 243, while 6,847 patients have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 1,022 coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the state's overall count to 45,455, state health officials said. The death toll rose to 1,105 as 11 patients succumbed to the infection.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 45,455, new cases 1,022, death toll 1,105, recovered 34,038, active cases 10, 312, total number of people tested people 10,35,343.

COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday:

1. Two people from Professor Colony tested positive for COVID-19.

2. Two people from Char Imli were found infected from the virus.

3. COVID-19 report of a doctor from GMC came positive.

4. The report of an AIIMS student also came positive.

5. A person from PHQ tested positive for COVID-19.

6. One person from MLA rest house tested positive.

7. Four employees reported positive from MPEB call centre Govindpura.

8. Four people from the same family from Kohefiza have been infected.

9. Three people from the same family from Prabhunagar Idgah Hills were found positive.

10. Three people belonging to the same family were found positive from Bairagarh.

11. Two people belonging to the same family from Katara Hills were found positive.

12. A person from Arera Colony tested positive.

13. Six people tested positive from Berasia.

14. A person from Ibrahimganj tested positive.