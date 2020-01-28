Coronavirus Alert in Ujjain: MP govt orders screening at airports, isolation wards in hospitals

BHOPAL: Detection of two suspect cases of Coronavirus in Ujjain has set alarm bells ringing in the state health department. Swinging into action, health minister Tulsi Silawat on Tuesday directed enhanced monitoring and screening at all airports and public places across the state.

Besides, he also ordered that isolation wards be set up in various hospitals of the state. On its part, the state health department has claimed of having adequate stock of required medicine.

The state government stepped up vigil after a mother-son duo, who had recently returned from Wuhan in China were admitted to a hospital in Ujjain for possible exposure to Coronavirus.