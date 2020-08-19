Coronage: Post recovery depends on immunity towards other diseases

Post recovery of patients who underwent treatment for Covid depends on factors like asymptomatic, serious and patients with co-morbidities etc. The patients develop immunity towards corona as they develop antibodies but they may have low immunity towards other diseases. Even corona may relapse if their immunity remains low so doctors advise them to continue with vitamin C and zinc supplements with protein rich diet.

Asymptomatic patients do not have any problem after recovery from corona. But patients who already have diseases like diabetes, thyroid, asthma, extreme weakness may develop other complications like typhoid, diarrhorea, fever.

A 28-year-old patient (Jahangirabad) said, “I was asymptomatic and admitted in Chirayu Hospital. I was provided good diet with vitamin supplements. After discharge, I continued medicines for 10 days and now I am ok. I do not feel weak.”