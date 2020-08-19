Coronage: Post recovery depends on immunity towards other diseases

Post recovery of patients who underwent treatment for Covid depends on factors like asymptomatic, serious and patients with co-morbidities etc. The patients develop immunity towards corona as they develop antibodies but they may have low immunity towards other diseases. Even corona may relapse if their immunity remains low so doctors advise them to continue with vitamin C and zinc supplements with protein rich diet.
Asymptomatic patients do not have any problem after recovery from corona. But patients who already have diseases like diabetes, thyroid, asthma, extreme weakness may develop other complications like typhoid, diarrhorea, fever.
A 28-year-old patient (Jahangirabad) said, “I was asymptomatic and admitted in Chirayu Hospital. I was provided good diet with vitamin supplements. After discharge, I continued medicines for 10 days and now I am ok. I do not feel weak.”
A 45-year-old patient from E-2, Arera Colony said, “I am thyroid patient and I discontinued medicines during corona treatment. So even after recovery from corona, I feel extremely weak. Still, I am taking bed rest.”
Dr AK Shrivastava, medical superintendent TB Hospital, said, “Weakness will persist for months if patients do not continue with Vitamin C and zinc supplements with rich protein diet as prescribed by doctors. Patients may develop typhoid, diarrhorea, fever and other complications even after recovery from corona.”
Dr IK Chaurasia, medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, said, “ Post recovery complications is just because of weakness and doctors prescribe them vitamins supplements.”
