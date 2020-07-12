Corona sparks research for sanitizers, drugs

The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked an unprecedented wave of research in field of sanitizer and medicine. In this regard the students of science department of Bhopal School of Social Science (BSSS) were working on synthesis of Sanitizers (Alcoholic and non- alcoholic).

The students under the guidance of Vandana Yadav, Professor in Chemistry prepared various formulations for alcoholic and non-alcoholic sanitizers. They took help from e-journals and e-library for their research.

The students followed WHO standards and used Ethanol and Isopropanol for their alcoholic sanitizer. They have prepared various formulations by changing the percentage of different ingredients. One of the alcoholic formulations consists of ethanol (70%), glycerine, Aloe Vera, rose water and essential oil like cinnamon oil, Tea tree oil, clove oil. Second alcoholic formulation comprises of Isopropanol (75%) with rosewater and aloe-vera in varying composition. In some formulations they have also used vinegar and now the formulations are in testing phase.

After the completion of the task of sanitizing, the alcohol will evaporate off our hand after killing the germs, and the Aloe Vera in the hand sanitizer will remain and form a protective layer on our skin and the natural moisturizer of Aloe Vera will soften the skin. The students have also prepared non-alcoholic sanitizer using neem’s leaves extract along with Aloe Vera, potash alum and camphor.