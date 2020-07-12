Corona sparks research for sanitizers, drugs

The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked an unprecedented wave of research in field of sanitizer and medicine. In this regard the students of science department of Bhopal School of Social Science (BSSS) were working on synthesis of Sanitizers (Alcoholic and non- alcoholic).
The students under the guidance of Vandana Yadav, Professor in Chemistry prepared various formulations for alcoholic and non-alcoholic sanitizers. They took help from e-journals and e-library for their research.
The students followed WHO standards and used Ethanol and Isopropanol for their alcoholic sanitizer. They have prepared various formulations by changing the percentage of different ingredients. One of the alcoholic formulations consists of ethanol (70%), glycerine, Aloe Vera, rose water and essential oil like cinnamon oil, Tea tree oil, clove oil. Second alcoholic formulation comprises of Isopropanol (75%) with rosewater and aloe-vera in varying composition. In some formulations they have also used vinegar and now the formulations are in testing phase.
After the completion of the task of sanitizing, the alcohol will evaporate off our hand after killing the germs, and the Aloe Vera in the hand sanitizer will remain and form a protective layer on our skin and the natural moisturizer of Aloe Vera will soften the skin. The students have also prepared non-alcoholic sanitizer using neem’s leaves extract along with Aloe Vera, potash alum and camphor.
Dr Vandana Yadav said that neem’s leaves have anti-bacterial properties. This non-alcoholic sanitizer can be regularly used by person staying at home.
Head of science department Tanuja Khan said students have used 70 and 75 percent alcohol because more quantity of alcohol can cause dryness and itching in skin.
Principal Father John PJ congratulated the team and appreciated the research done by the Science department's faculty, lab staff and students. He said that this project can be taken up as start-up by students for the wellbeing of society. This is the process of making India self- reliant (Atam-nirbhar).
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)