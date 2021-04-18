Corona report in Bhopal takes a comical twist

Bhopal: The corona report for a family in Bhopal has turned out to be as capricious as the virus, itself. A man who came to Bhopal fed up of mismanagement in his home town Katni tested both positive and negative to corona. He first received a text message saying he had tested positive on Sunday morning. A little while later, he received an image of his report from the office of chief medical and health officer. Contrary to his expectations, the report turned out to be negative in the image.
A resident of Katni, Ajay Jaiswal, had come to Bhopal fed up of mismanagement there. One of his relative who he had come in contact with had recently tested positive to corona. He tried to get his family tested for the infection in his hometown but to no avail. He, therefore, came to Bhopal with his wife and kid, so that he could get diagnosed.
He gave his samples on April 15 for an RT-PCR test with his wife and sister-in-law. He got a text message on Sunday morning that said he was diagnosed positive to the virus. When he did not receive the reports of his wife, he called the hospital for reports. They sent copies of their reports over WhatsApp.
The report, duly signed by the district surveillance officer from the office of chief medical and health officer, Dr KC Raikwar, said he had tested negative. His wife and sister-in-law have, however, been reported negative. Ajay told Free Press his family has been in home isolation since they arrived Bhopal.
Testing positive to the virus was not an issue until the confusion came knocking his door with the CMHO’s report, he said. “We were taking all possible precautions. But the confusing reports from the management has left him overwhelmed,” he said. His wife, Richa Shivhare, said being diagnosed with a disease is not as stressful as the situation her family has been put in.
They reached Bhopal on the night of April 14 and are quarantined since then. They had even called the staffs from the hospital to collect the samples. Two reports for one sample is overwhelming, said Richa.
“We do not know how serious the situation is or should we get my husband admitted to a hospital or what kind of treatment he may require,” she added. Negligence from the side of the authorities has led to a stressful situation in the family. They have no idea what to do as they are not yet confirm about the reports. Richa said she called the hospital time and again to get some confirmation on her husband’s reports, but to no avail.
