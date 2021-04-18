Corona report in Bhopal takes a comical twist

Bhopal: The corona report for a family in Bhopal has turned out to be as capricious as the virus, itself. A man who came to Bhopal fed up of mismanagement in his home town Katni tested both positive and negative to corona. He first received a text message saying he had tested positive on Sunday morning. A little while later, he received an image of his report from the office of chief medical and health officer. Contrary to his expectations, the report turned out to be negative in the image.

A resident of Katni, Ajay Jaiswal, had come to Bhopal fed up of mismanagement there. One of his relative who he had come in contact with had recently tested positive to corona. He tried to get his family tested for the infection in his hometown but to no avail. He, therefore, came to Bhopal with his wife and kid, so that he could get diagnosed.

He gave his samples on April 15 for an RT-PCR test with his wife and sister-in-law. He got a text message on Sunday morning that said he was diagnosed positive to the virus. When he did not receive the reports of his wife, he called the hospital for reports. They sent copies of their reports over WhatsApp.