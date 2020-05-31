Corona reaches village in MP, Labourer at Khajuri wheat procurement centre tests positive

BHOPAL: Coronavirus has spread its tentacles in villages as a labourer at a wheat procurement centre near Khajuri in Bhopal tested positive on Sunday. This has raised a risk of infection spreading to farmers in villages in Khajuri area.

The state health department is preparing details of contact history and list of farmers who came in contact with labourer who works at weighing machines - 2 where many farmers come for weighing wheat. Wheat procurement centre is set up at Kartar Warehouse where administration has shifted many weighing centres.

Sub divisional magistrate Rajesh Shrivastava said contact history of labourer who tested positive is being traced. “Medics have been deployed in villages to check the condition of farmers who visited procurement centre. Villages located in nearby areas are under scanner,” he added.

Besides, district administration is working hard to prevent coronavirus from spreading in Banganga slum where families live in congested rooms. Families living in crammed rooms have been relocated.

SDM (TT Nagar) Ajay Shukla said two more persons tested positive from Banganga slum, which has emerged as another hotspot. “Situation is under control. Medical teams have stepped sample collection and survey. Contact history is being traced. On Sunday, two persons who came from Amravati (Maharashtra) tested positive. On Saturday, 11 of same family had tested positive,” he added.