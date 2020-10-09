Corona patients may suffer from pulmonary fibrosis

BHOPAL: Corona patients, irrespective of their stages and condition, may suffer from pulmonary fibrosis if they do not continue medicines and antibiotics under doctors’ supervisions. Coronavirus infection, which damage lungs, leads to fibrosis. Recently, health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary was admitted in AIIMS following complaint of lung problems after recovery from corona infection. He then diagnosed with fibrosis.

TB Hospital medical superintendent Dr AK Shrivastava said fibrosis is last stage of lung damage. The coronavirus mainly damage lungs so even after recovery from corona, patients should continue with medicines prescribed by doctors according to their condition.

Doctors have to protect patients’ lungs during medical treatment of coronavirus and even after recovery from corona, patients should be in touch with doctors for regular guidance and advice just to protect lungs and its normal function, Dr Shrivastava said, adding, “Antibiotic, steroid and other medication should be continued under doctor supervision.”

Pulmonary fibrosis is associated with permanent pulmonary architectural distortion and irreversible lung dysfunction. Though pulmonary fibrosis may be due to other reasons, in case of Covid-19, lungs get infected and damaged so it leads to fibrosis. It is more commonly associated with severe lung injury. This may be due to respiratory infections, chronic diseases, medications, and connective tissue disorders.

Doctors say pulmonary fibrosis is central to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (SARS) and it could also complicate infection by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Following viral entry, the innate immune system recognises the virus using pathogen-associated molecules, which interact with antigen-presenting cell (APC) receptors to trigger downstream signaling, leading to the release of antimicrobial and inflammatory forces.